Gor Mahia v Western Stima tie moved from Machakos

Stima's title hopes received a major blow after they were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in a past match

’s midweek Kenyan clash against has been moved from Machakos.

K’Ogalo will return to Kasarani after the home tie was shifted from Kenyatta Stadium to the Capital City.

Article continues below

“The venue of the Gor Mahia versus Western Stima match has been changed from Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani,” KPL confirmed the change of venue.

The match will be played on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, starting at 4:00 pm.

A win will see Gor Mahia go joint top with while Stima will be aiming at maximum points after they were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in a 1-0 victory against in December.