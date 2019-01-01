Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars match pushed back

Gor Mahia are expected to travel to Algeria for the Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday

The Kenyan match between and has been pushed back.

The midweek clash that was set for Wednesday next week (March 6) at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed until a later date. A new date will be communicated in due course.

The venue of the AFC against has been changed from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. The kick-off time also changes from 4:15 pm to 3:00 pm with the date remaining Saturday, March 02, 2019.

As a result of the changes above, the kick off time of the Mount versus Kakamega to 3:00 pm from 2:00 pm. The match will be played at Machakos on Sat, 02/03/2019.