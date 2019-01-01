Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars match pushed back
Goal Kenya.
The Kenyan Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars has been pushed back.
The midweek clash that was set for Wednesday next week (March 6) at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed until a later date. A new date will be communicated in due course.
The venue of the AFC Leopards against Sony Sugar has been changed from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. The kick-off time also changes from 4:15 pm to 3:00 pm with the date remaining Saturday, March 02, 2019.
As a result of the changes above, the kick off time of the Mount Kenya versus Kakamega Homeboyz to 3:00 pm from 2:00 pm. The match will be played at Machakos on Sat, 02/03/2019.