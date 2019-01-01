Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars match postponed
The Kenyan Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars has been postponed.
The mid-week clash that was set for Wednesday next week (March 6) at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed until a later date. A new date will be communicated in due course.
Meanwhile, the venue of the AFC Leopards against Sony Sugar has been changed from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. The kick-off time also changes from 4:15pm to 3:00pm with the date remaining Saturday, March 02, 2019.
As a result of the changes to Ingwe clash, the kick-off time for the Mount Kenya versus Kakamega Homeboyz match has also changed to 3:00pm from 2:00pm.