Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars match postponed

K'Ogalo are expected to travel to Algeria for their fourth Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday

The Kenyan match between and has been postponed.

The mid-week clash that was set for Wednesday next week (March 6) at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed until a later date. A new date will be communicated in due course.

POSTPONEMENT | @UlinziStarsFC vs @OfficialGMFC



The Ulinzi Stars vs Gor Mahia which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday next week at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed.



A new date for the match will be communicated in due course. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the venue of the AFC against has been changed from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. The kick-off time also changes from 4:15pm to 3:00pm with the date remaining Saturday, March 02, 2019.

CHANGE OF VENUE & KICK OFF TIME | @AFCLeopards vs @SonySugarFC



The venue of the AFC Leopards vs SonySugar has been changed from Machakos to Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. The kick-off time also changes from 4:15pm to 3:00pm with the date remaining Saturday, March 02, 2019. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 27, 2019

As a result of the changes to Ingwe clash, the kick-off time for the Mount versus Kakamega match has also changed to 3:00pm from 2:00pm.