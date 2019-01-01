Gor Mahia v Tusker midweek tie moved from Nairobi

Last time Gor Mahia played at Afraha they beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal

The midweek Kenyan match between against has changed venue.

The Wednesday’s clash will now be staged at the Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium and not Kasarani.

Article continues below

“The Gor Mahia versus Tusker tie that was scheduled to be played at Kasarani tomorrow (Wednesday) has been switched to Nakuru (Afraha stadium) as from 4 pm.

A ticket for the VIP will retail at Sh200 with regular going for a half the price.

Gor Mahia will then depart to for the Caf Confederation Cup return leg match against Hussein Dey over the weekend.