Gor Mahia v Tusker FC mid-week tie moved from Nairobi

K'Ogalo are set to welcome back striker Dennis Oliech when they face the brewers in a league match

The midweek Kenyan match between against has changed venue.

The Wednesday’s clash will now be staged at the Machakos Stadium and not Kasarani.

“The Gor Mahia versus Tusker tie that was scheduled to be played at Kasarani tomorrow (Wednesday) has been switched to Machakos as from 4pm.

A ticket for the VIP will retail at Sh200 with regular going for a half the price.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that he could start striker Dennis Oliech, who returned to the team on Tuesday, after ending a four day 'strike' over pay.

“I have tired legs in my squad already and with the Caf tie against Hussein Dey coming up on Sunday, I will decide on whether to start him and also rest a few players, maybe nine or seven, but I promise that I will rotate the squad for the Tusker match,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Gor Mahia will then depart to for the Caf Confederation Cup return leg match against Hussein Dey over the weekend.