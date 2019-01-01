Gor Mahia v NA Hussein Dey: Injury updates and suspensions

The Kenyan champions will head into the fixture with a dented ego having lost the last game to Petro Atletico away in Angola

will welcome back four players when they take on Hussein Dey of in a Caf match on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be under pressure to get a win at home after losing 2-1 to Petro Atletico of Angola in their second Group D match. Hussein Dey, on the other hand, picked their fourth point that left at them top in the Group D.

The Kenyan champions will be boosted with the return of lead strikers Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech, defensive midfielder Ernest Wendo and right back Philemon Otieno. The Rwandan star was serving suspension alongside Wendo while Oliech and Otieno were out injured.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that it was difficult to play away in Angola minus the four players and has termed their return as a major boost. “It was not easy to play away from home minus four of your regular players.

“I was forced to make changes to the squad and it totally messed our plans. However, I am happy to have them back and will use them accordingly.”

Despite dropping points against in a 1-1 draw that saw Oktay rest team captain Haron Shakava, Boniface Oluoch, Shafik Batambuze, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi and Francis Kahata, the Turkish coach is confident that they will get a positive result against the Algerian side.

“Our intention is to win all our home matches and we must do that on Sunday. We did it against when everyone thought it was impossible and I can assure you that we will triumph here. The key objective is reaching quarter-finals and we are firmly on course.”

The match will be played at the Kasarani Stadium from 4pm.