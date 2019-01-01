Gor Mahia v KCB match live as unbeaten Mathare United set out to stretch the lead

K’Ogalo are currently trailing leaders Mathare United by seven points

Gor Mahia will be back on the screens when they face KCB in the Kenya Premier League match.

K’Ogalo are currently trailing leaders Mathare United by seven points even though the defending champions have a game in hand.

The KCB game, that was brought forward from March 24 to January 27, will be televised by KTN Burudani TV together with the Sofapaka clash against Zoo FC live from Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sofapaka, who have won only two games this season, will be the first team to take to the pitch before Gor Mahia takes on the Bankers.

Article continues below

Full fixtures

Gor Mahia vs KCB, Sofapaka v Zoo FC, Mathare United v Vihiga United , Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz, Sony Sugar v Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar v Mount Kenya United.