Gor Mahia v Chemelil Sugar: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways in the New Year after a rather mixed start to the season

Gor Mahia has not started the season well, collecting just three points out of the possible nine in the three matches played. There is no room for mistake against the sugar millers.

Well, for Chemelil, they have to be better than the previous season; they might not be under the same pressure like the defending champions, but they know very well that they must start winning matches to move up the log.

Game Gor Mahia vs Chemelil Sugar Date Wednesday, January 2 Time 4:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN and KPL facebook page.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Gor Mahia has no major injury concerns ahead of the game, and they will be aiming at getting maximum points against the visitors.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Batambuze, Shakava, Onyango, Wendo, Mieno, Muguna, Kahata, Tuyisenge and Onyango.

Just like Gor Mahia, Chemelil Sugar has everything to play for and with no major injuries, they will definitely do everything to cause an upset.

Probable XI for Chemelil: Onunga, Wandera, Mahiga, Odhiambo, Mwangale, Oundo, Akoko, Okiya, Waitere, Mutimba and Okello.

Match Preview

Having won fifteen out of the twenty previous encounters between the two sides, the champions come into the match as favourites. They have drawn thrice and lost just twice against Chemelil.

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Chemelil went on to lose the second one by two goals. Winning away against Gor Mahia is almost an impossible task, but again anything can happen in football. In the three league matches K’Ogalo has played this season, the only clean sheet came against Zoo Kericho.

The Kenyan champions have conceded three goals in the process and scored five while Chemelil have done the opposite, scoring three in the four games played and conceding five.