Gor Mahia v Bandari league match moved to Kisumu from Machakos

The showdown will offer the Kenyan champions a chance to put to an end to the recent struggles against the Dockers

The Premier League ( ) has announced a change of venue for the and league showdown.

The match was previously set to be staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos but has now been shifted to Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The kick-off time will remain at 16:00 on April 23. This is the second Gor Mahia match that has been affected by the change of venue.

The Sunday, April 21 match between Gor Mahia and was also moved to Moi Stadium, Kisumu from Kasarani Stadium.

A congested fixture lists awaits K’Ogalo who, are returning to domestic action after being eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend.

Before the month ends, they would have played six matches, against Kakamega , Ulinzi Stars (home and away), Bandari, , and .

Bandari have a good recent record against Gor Mahia, having registered three consecutive wins in the last six meetings.

The Dockers walked away with 2-1 victories in both KPL matches between them last season, and followed that up with a penalty shootout win in the FKF earlier this week.

In 2017, Gor Mahia achieved a double over the Coastal-based side with a 2-1 victory in the first encounter before a 3-1 win in the last meeting of that season.