Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

On paper, K’Ogalo starts as favorites and will be inspired by the famous 4-2 with against Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in Caf

It is going to be a high profile encounter; a match everyone anticipates for every season.

Gor Mahia has had a lukewarm season locally, managing to get six wins, a draw and three defeats and as a result are placed fourth on the log with 19 points.

The story is different for AFC Leopards, who have gone to register just two wins, four draws and five defeats and are placed 15th on the log with just ten points.

Game Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, February 9 Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players NONE None NONE None

Francis Kahata and Philemon Otieno will need late fitness test to verify whether they are fully fit to feature in the derby. The duo missed Wednesday's 1-0 win against Vihiga United, and coach Hassan Oktay admitted they were missed.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Odhiambo, Ochieng, Batambuze, Momanyi, Shakava, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Kipkirui, Omondi and Tuyisenge.

Position Missing player Midfielder Marvin Nabwire

Victor Majid has returned from injury and could start in the midfield for Ingwe. However, Ezekiel Seda, who injured his knee last weekend will miss the battle alongside Ghanaian defender Isaac Oduro, Marvin Nabwire and Said Tsuma.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Erick, Kipyegon, Sikhayi, Kamura, Salim, Majid, Isuza, Musa, Marita, Odeny and Oburu.

Match Preview

This is going to be the 85th Mashemeji Derby and it is an open secret that Gor Mahia comes into the match as favorites owing to their recent run of form that has seen them rise to the fourth position on the 18-team log.

For Ingwe, they have been struggling and are in a very bad run of three straight defeats, the latest against bottom placed side Mount Kenya United, who beat them 2-1. However, being a derby, anything is possible though but odds are against the thirteen-time champions.

The last time AFC Leopards won against Gor Mahia in the league was way back in 2016 when Lamine Diallo’s strike gave his team maximum points. But since then, K’Ogalo have been dominating the show.

Gor Mahia has gone to register four wins since then, and drawn once, a record they will be aiming to extend. A point worth noting is that this will be the first derby for both coaches and they will be aiming at getting maximum points. Kenya legend, Dennis Oliech, will also be making his debut in the derby.