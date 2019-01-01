Gor Mahia urge fans to support head coach Hassan Oktay despite a poor start

K'Ogalo are preparing to face Sony Sugar in a league match on Wednesday before their opening Group D tie against Zamalek

Gor Mahia have insisted that coach Hassan Oktay is going nowhere.

This is after a section of the club fans chanted ‘Oktay must go’ after the team lost 1-0 to KCB in a league match played on Sunday. It was the third defeat suffered by the Kenyan champions this season after falling to Kariobangi Shars and Bandari.

K’Ogalo fans have also taken to social media to push for the sacking of the Turkish coach, who took over to replace Dylan Kerr. Asked by Goal about the pressure from fans, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda maintained that it was not time for the club to effect changes in the technical bench.

“Now that the team lost to KCB does not mean that we go ahead and sack the coach. We are not going to sack the coach just because the fans are demanding for the same.

“We have just started the season and remember, last year we lost five matches and still went on to win the league. The same coach has helped the team qualify for the group stages of the Caf competition and that is not a mean achievement.”

