Gor Mahia unveil Betafriq as title sponsors ahead of new FKF season

The former league champions have signed a lucrative deal with the betting firm in readiness for the new season

Gor Mahia have unveiled Betafriq as their main sponsors ahead of the new FKF Premier League campaign.

K’Ogalo suffered a blow on June 3, 2022, when betting firm Betsafe stopped its support for the former league champions. The deal was terminated with one year left. However, the Kenyan giants have confirmed a deal with another betting firm, in a three-year deal worth Ksh76.5million per year.

What did Gor Mahia say?

“We are pleased to announce Betafriq as our new shirt sponsor,” Gor Mahia confirmed on their social media pages.

“We have signed a three-year year deal worth Ksh76.5 million per year - includes Ksh5m for kitting and Ksh1.5 million for players' insurance.”

Speaking after signing the deal, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said they will use money from the sponsorship to pay player salaries.

“We are grateful for this deal and we shall use these to pay players’ salaries and club logistics, we were in a fix after the exit of Betsafe but now we are glad to have another sponsor,” Rachier said as quoted by the club portal.

He also warned rivals in the FKF Premier League they are ready to reclaim the title.

“This is a warning to other clubs we are coming back for our trophy and our aim is to finish top of the league,” added Rachier.

Who are Betafriq?

Betafriq is a premier betting and online casino company in Kenya that is locally inspired and focuses on being online, mobile and sports-led.

Here we go! pic.twitter.com/0Q86cCYhdm — Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) July 12, 2022

After losing Betsafe as sponsors, K’Ogalo struggled to make ends meet as players boycotted training sessions and missed a number of top-flight matches. In the end, K’Ogalo finished the season trophyless.

Last season, they managed a third-place finish after accumulating 58 points from 34 matches, while rivals Tusker were crowned on goal difference after garnering 66 points.

A week ago, Gor Mahia confirmed parting ways with coach Andreas Spiers. The German tactician was appointed the head coach on February 1 after the sacking of Mark Harrison and his assistant Sammy Omollo, owing to what the club described as poor results.

During Spiers' reign, Gor Mahia played 15 league matches where they managed to win six, drew seven, and lost two in the process.