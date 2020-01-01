Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars enjoy FKF’s favouritism in StarTimes impasse – Mathare United’s Obure

Four clubs have not signed to endorse the broadcasting partnership but K’Ogalo and the Soldiers have been scheduled to play, unlike the other two

Chief Executive Officer Jacktone Obure has claimed the Football Federation (FKF) has given and preferential treatment in the StarTimes broadcasting deal impasse.

Gor Mahia have been scheduled to host Ulinzi Stars on Saturday for their Premier League opener while Zoo FC and Mathare United have been suspended, although none of the four clubs has endorsed the broadcasting partnership.

“This deal has not been signed by four clubs. Gor Mahia, where the is difference between the chair and the secretary-general, as well as by Ulinzi Stars and Zoo,” Obure told Radio Jambo.

“When FKF wrote the letter of suspension to us, they wrote to Ulinzi warning them that they must endorse the deal in 72 hours but accompanied the letter with some KSh2 million.

“Zoo and Mathare United have not signed and have not received a single coin and the question is: how comes that Ulinzi protested as we did but were only warned and given the money.

“Mathare United, unlike Ulinzi Stars, were removed from the Covid-19 programme tests because we had not signed the deal. We had to cover the costs of testing as a club.

“Ulinzi Stars wrote a letter requesting for more time to gloss over the deal but in the same afternoon, FKF wired KSh2 million to their account. Mathare wrote a similar letter but it was not replied to.

“The question is the four clubs have not signed the deal but there are those [Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars] who have been given preference and have been scheduled to play already.

“Ulinzi were given 72 hours after being warned whereas Mathare United were given 48 hours or face expulsion. Is there equality?”

The football administrator stated the FKF should show unbiasedness and stop discriminating against teams in how they deal with the matter around the StarTimes partnership.

“FKF should be honest and wire the same amount of money as was done to Ulinzi Stars regardless of the pending issue,” he added. “Let them schedule games for us and then punish us if we do not oblige by playing," he concluded.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal they will proceed to amend the league roster to reflect the suspension of Zoo and Mathare United.

“We will now proceed to redo the fixtures for the current campaign and remove the two teams from the roster,” Otieno said on Saturday.