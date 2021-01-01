Gor Mahia & Tusker be warned! Shimanyula says after Kakamega Homeboyz unveil Mwalala

The Kakamega-based official states Homeboyz are still in the race for the top-flight title after beefing up their technical bench

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has maintained they are still in the title race for the FKF Premier League title after unveiling Bernard Mwalala to join their technical bench.

The former Bandari tactician was unveiled on Wednesday in Kakamega after he agreed to pen a one-year deal and according to Shimanyula his addition to the technical bench is a clear warning to teams chasing for the title, including Gor Mahia and Tusker, they mean business and will fight to the end.

“We have beefed up our technical bench with the addition of Bernard [Mwalala] on a one-year contract,” Shimanyula told Goal in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. “He will assist the existing bench led by Nicholas Muyoti and we are confident they will deliver results.

“We started the season badly and we all know our nine players were not able to play during the opening stages because they had contracted Covid-19 virus and had been told to isolate but as the league grew on, we started to get our mojo back because the players returned to the first team.

“We have now added Mwalala because our main focus is to win the title, we are not out yet, we can still reach the top, so it is a warning to Tusker and Gor Mahia that Homeboyz is also serious and they mean business, we know our start was poor but we had started to win matches before the league was stopped.”

Mwalala has been without a team since he left Bandari and he will now have to work with Muyoti at the Kakamega-based club, who were without an assistant after Patrick Odhiambo left to join Biashara United in Tanzania as the head coach.

“Mwalala is a good coach, a very experienced one in that matter and we did not think twice when he said he can work with us, I jumped to the chance to sign him and he will now be here for the next year,” Shimanyula continued.

By the time the league was suspended due to a spike in numbers of Covid-19 cases, Homeboyz were lying in position eighth on the 18-team table, just one place below Gor Mahia with 21 points from 16 matches.

The FKF Premier League season is set to resume on May 14 and Homeboyz will be the first team to kick off of resumption with a match against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex.