Gor Mahia turns down Sh1.5m bid from St. Georges for Humphrey Mieno

Gor Mahia have categorically turned down a bid to sale Humphrey Mieno.

On Wednesday, Goal exclusively revealed that Ethiopian giants St. Georges had tabled a transfer fee of Sh1.5m (USD 15, 000) to sign the former Tusker player.

A source privy to the transfer confined to Goal.com, “St. Georges have officially enquired from Gor Mahia for the services of Mieno. They have tabled a Sh1.5m offer to sign the player and Gor Mahia are yet to accept the bid.”

However, a top K’Ogalo official has now confirmed that the club is not keen to release Mieno, who has one year left on his contract. “We are not fools to keep letting go our best players. What I saw from St. Georges is a letter asking that we do business on Mieno but we are not ready for that.

“We have a Caf Confederation Cup match coming up on January 13 and it will not be fair for us to start weakening the team. Whatever they want to pay, we are not interested. The club (St. Georges) should look elsewhere for new players and not at Gor Mahia, we are not selling any player for now.”

Should Mieno join St. Georges, he will link up with Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who signed for the side from Tusker FC. St. Georges are handled by Stewart Hall, who also coach Mieno at Sofapaka and Azam of Tanzania.