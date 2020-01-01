Gor Mahia transfer business completely satisfying - Odhiambo

K’Ogalo have signed 14 players to strengthen the squad in readiness of the future local and continental assignments

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo has explained why they are satisfied with the business done during the transfer window.

K’Ogalo have already completed signing all the players they wanted and are now in a training camp ahead of the Caf campaign.

Odhiambo stated they had to move with speed and fill the places that were left, especially by Joash Onyango and Boniface Omondi, who signed for Simba SC and Wazito FC, respectively.

“The signings that have been done were carried out basically on two terms; replacement and immediate strengthening of the squad,” Odhiambo told the club’s Youtube channel.

“We need a strong squad for Caf and the Kenyan Premier League and we did the business bearing in mind this two key priorities.

“You know Joash [Onyango] left and we could have not gone on without getting his replacement and in that case, we would not have wanted to gamble, we needed one who can come and replace him directly.

“I believe the new players are going to fit in those shoes because they are young but have had experience already for over four or five years. To us, that is a plus because we are building a team.

“In the offensive area, [Boniface] Omondi left but we already have John Macharia and Andrew Numero and both have experience in top-level football.

“Looking across the board especially on what we have done during the transfer window, we are satisfied with what the club has done.”

The former Sugar coach also explained why critics of the club are welcome to voice their opinion. To the tactician, having divergent views helps in the team-building process.

“Every day, every time there would be noises during the transfer seasons because people look at football in different perspectives and the one who loves the team most, will talk more and will point out areas he sees have been disregarded,” he concluded.

“Those who do not love the team will be quite every day but we welcome all these people because they are our third eye, they see what we might have missed and that is welcome.

“We have to welcome everyone on board, listen to their opinions and take what we feel is good and at the end of the day, that is how we can build the team for the better.”

The new signings are Andrew Juma, Dickson Raila, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu, Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Kevin Wesonga from , Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, Tito Okello, and John Ochieng from Chemelil Sugar.