Gor Mahia trained twice before playing Wazito - Polack

The tactician is impressed with the way his charges played on Saturday in the top tier despite having limited time to prepare

head coach Steven Polack has revealed his team only trained twice ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Wazito FC.

A second-half goal by defender Charles Momanyi handed the defending champions maximum points against their hosts. But it is the team spirit and game approach which delighted the tactician.

"I am happy with the result, we had many chances to score more goals but what matters is the three points," Polack told Goal on Sunday.

"In the half-time break, I had to give the players both good and bad words and I am happy they woke up in the second half. It has been a long week, to be honest, we trained just twice so I am happy with the way we played in the 90 plus minutes and won the game."

The K'Ogalo defence was much improved and the Wazito strikers struggled to break them down, which impressed the coach in particular.

"My defence did a great job at the back and the goalkeeper had little to do. It was a very good performance from the back four and the entire team and we need to be consistent now," Polack concluded.

Gor Mahia lead the KPL table with 32 points, a point more than second-placed FC, and two more than Kakamega .