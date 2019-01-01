Gor Mahia top official Ben Omondi will not defend seat in coming elections

Ben Omondi reveals that he will not be in the ballot box when the club goes to polls to elect new officials at the end of the year

Ben Omondi has confirmed that he will not vie for any seat during the forthcoming elections.

Omondi, who served for only one term as the secretary general, has confirmed in a statement posted on his official facebook page that he will not be in the ballot come the next elections.

“Since my election as the Secretary General of Gor Mahia, I have done what I could to take the club into the next level,” said Omondi in the statement.

“With the adoption of a new constitution at the SGM today (Wednesday) and acknowledging that our club is not short of leaders, I have found it fit to give new leaders an opportunity to steer the club further.

“Through your support we have been able to achieve what was meant for me. I therefore wish to announce that I will not be in the ballot come next elections.

“It was an honor of my life to be the SG of Gor Mahia football club, I am forever grateful.”

Article continues below

On Wednesday, the club passed a new constitution that will be used during the coming polls.

Omondi will be credited to have been in office as Gor Mahia won a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with two matches to spare last season.

Gor Mahia will now represent in the Caf come next season.