Gor Mahia to sign 'super strikers' as Ochola confirms Okello, Ulimwengu departures

The two have left after just one session with the local giants who lost the league title to Tusker

Gor Mahia general-secretary Sam Ochola has confirmed the departures of Allan Okello and Jules Ulimwengu from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

The two are leaving Gor Mahia who were unable to defend the league title and it means they have only served the local giants for one season as they were signed before the just-concluded campaign.

What has been said

"All foreign strikers, including Ulimwengu and Tito, have exited," Ochola told Nairobi News.

"We are signing three super strikers who will help us reclaim the league title. Our focus is on the continental matches and we are in the process of signing three lethal strikers."

Meanwhile, head coach Mark Harrison has revealed he has already identified the players from outside the country.

"I have identified three strikers from Nigeria, Malawi, and the DRC. Even before our last match against Nzoia Sugar, I didn’t know the whereabouts of Tito and Jules. The team will have new foreign strikers as I look to rebuild the squad and challenge for the league title," said the former Chippa United head coach.

The departure of Okello and Ulimwengu comes at a time Clifton Miheso and Charles Momanyi are set to join Premier League champions Tusker after they expressed unwillingness to extend their contracts with Gor Mahia.

The strikers are said to have expressed the desire to leave before the season ended due to financial constraints, but Goal understands the club was not satisfied with the goal output of the foreign stars.

Before the new season begins on September 26, Gor Mahia are expected to have bolstered the squad as they have already signed Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita. They have been linked with Mali striker Emmanuel Sanogo, Francis Kahata, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng of Wazito FC and Rodgers Ouma of Western Stima.

Boniface Oluoch, who has been with them since 2014 and was largely overlooked in the 2020/21 season as Samuel Njau, Caleb Omindi and Gad Mathews were preferred in goal, is expected to leave at the end of the season.