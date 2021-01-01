Gor Mahia to resume FKF Premier League action against Nairobi City Stars

K’Ogalo will now face the Simba wa Nairobi in their first match after the move to push the resumption date

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed Gor Mahia will now take on Nairobi City Stars in their first match of the Premier League resumption on May 16.

The Kenyan champions were earlier scheduled to resume action against Wazito FC on May 12, but the match has now been postponed after the federation confirmed they will resume on May 14 after all players and officials are tested for Covid-19.

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, the changes have affected the opening matches meaning Gor Mahia will now start against Nairobi City Stars while Wazito FC will tackle Sofapaka.

Gor Mahia have also confirmed the changes on their social media pages by stating: “We host Nairobi City Stars on Sunday, May 16 in the rescheduled league fixtures after our tie against Wazito that was set for tomorrow [Wednesday] was pushed to a later date to allow time for planned Covid-19 tests by league organisers.”

On their part, Wazito wrote: “Our match against Gor Mahia that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to pave the way for Covid-19 testing and we will now take on Sofapaka in Wundanyi on Sunday.”

On Monday, FKF confirmed in a statement signed by Otieno that they have postponed the date to resume league action from May 12 but made it clear it will start after all players and officials from the 18 clubs in the league have been tested for Covid-19.

“Reference is made to the national presidential address made on May 1, 2021, allowing the resumption of sporting activities,” read the statement from Otieno, sent to all the clubs in the league.

“In this regard and in consultation with the Ministry of Sports, we wish to inform you FKF plans to kick off the Premier League on May 14, 2021, under strict observance of existing government Covid-19 protocols and the FKF/Caf Covid-19 competition protocols.

“Consequently, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the Ministry of Health and FKF Covid-19 protocols, all Premier League clubs must be tested for Covid-19 before the aforementioned planned league kick-off date.”

The suspension of sports was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26, after a spike in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, a decision that saw the federation initially suspend the top-flight until further notice.

However, on May 1 during Labour Day celebrations, Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on sporting activities had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministries of Health and Sports.