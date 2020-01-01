Gor Mahia to play Zoo FC without assistant captain Onyango

K'Ogalo have collected just one point from their last two matches and are aiming at bouncing back against the Kericho-based side

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will play Zoo FC without the services of their assistant captain Joash Onyango.

The veteran defender was dismissed in their last top tier assignment against which ended in a 1-1 draw. As a result, coach Steven Polack will have to rely on Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi in the defence.

will also have to do without defender John Kuol when they play Western Stima. The defender was sent off against and as a result, he will not be in the matchday squad.

Western Stima striker Villa Oromchan who will miss the game against Sharks for the same reason.

Striker Enock Agwanda, who has scored 10 goals for KCB this season, will not be available to play Posta . The striker has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and is suspended. It is the same case with Osman Suleiman of the Mailmen.

Gor Mahia top the table with 45 points, four more than second-placed FC. Kakamega are third on the log with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.