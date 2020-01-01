Gor Mahia to make players happy, AFC Leopards plan to conquer Africa after landing sponsorship

The two local giants each signed a three-year deal with a gaming firm yet to arrive in the Kenyan market

treasurer Sally Bolo has promised to make their players happy after landing a new sponsor on Thursday.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will receive financial support amounting to KSh55 million from Bestafe in one year in a deal expected to last for three years.

K'Ogalo have faced substantial financial issues during the abandoned season as they were without a sponsor.

It meant the players have faced salary delays and Bolo believes the first thing is to make them happy before the restart of the 2020/21 season.

“Our first priority is to make our players happy," Bolo told The Standard.

“But we need to continue working hard because there is a financial hole at Gor Mahia. Looking at our annual budget of KSh200M and with a monthly wage bill of KSh5.5M, I think any sponsorship of less than KSh100M is very little for us.

“This huge budget is based on our participation in continental football for the last three seasons.”

The official also spoke about the impending contractual talks between the clubs and players.

“But it is the duty of the technical bench to advise us on how to handle the cases of those players whose contracts are running out as we come up with a payment plan to settle their salary arrears,” said Bolo.

Meanwhile, AFC chair Dan Shikanda has said the new sponsor will be a big boost in their quest to return the club to their glory days.

AFC Leopards signed a three-year deal with the same betting firm but will enjoy less sponsorship money compared to their arch-rivals. Ingwe are guaranteed KSh45M per season.

“We want to use this sponsorship to stabilise the team as we go forward," Shikanda told The Standard too.

“Betsafe is just shirt sponsors and we are still in the market looking for more partnership. But this depends on how we position our football, not a chaotic industry like what’s happening now.

“We just don’t want to conquer but conquer the entire continent. We would like to see a continental final match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards like we did in Cecafa some years back.”