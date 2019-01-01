Gor Mahia to line up eight new faces as they prepare to defend Super Cup
Gor Mahia will have at least eight new players when they parade in Tanzania to defend the Super Cup title.
Dennis Oliech will be among the new faces taking part in the annual tournament for the first time with K’Ogalo, who have won the last two editions.
Others are Burundian Francis Mustafa, Ugandan duo of Erisa Ssekisambu and Shafik Batambuze, as well as Nicholas Kipkirui, Lawrence Juma, Geoffrey Ochieng and Pascal Ogweno.
The above players have joined Gor Mahia in the last three months. Hassan Oktay is expected in Tanzania with the 18 players, who took part in the Caf Cup while the rest, led by Oliech and Shakava, will link up with the team in Dar es Salaam.
Full squad: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Peter Odhiambo; Defenders: Joachim Oluoch, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Pascal Ogweno, Shafik Batambuze, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng; Midfielders: Francis Kahata, Cercidy Okeyo, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango, Boniface Omondi, George Odhiambo Strikers: Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Mustafa, Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dennis Oliech.