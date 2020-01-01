Gor Mahia to KPL: Where is the trophy teams are competing for this season?

The K’Ogalo official challenges the league body to come out and tell clubs what they are fighting for this season

have asked Kenyan Premier League ( ) to state whether they have purchased a new trophy to be won this season.

The league body was left without a trophy after Gor Mahia won it three times in a row to keep it for good. And with title sponsors SportPesa withdrawing support for the league, KPL is yet to secure a new trophy for the winning team this season.

K’Ogalo's CEO Omondi Aduda has now challenged KPL to state whether they have a new trophy in place now the league is heading to the second leg this January.

“[KPL] should come out openly and tell us whether they have secured a new trophy for this season,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“It is unfortunate we are in matchday 14, almost done with the first leg and we don’t know what the winners will get, we don’t even know whether they have a trophy and whether they [KPL] will give out prize money.

“If they are yet to get a trophy maybe they should come and purchase the one we won [last season], but again we need to have it in our archive, the most important thing is clubs must be told what they are competing for and this can make the league even competitive.”

Aduda has also wondered why the KPL is yet to pay Gor Mahia Sh4million for winning the league last season.

“We don’t know what is happening, we have been asking KPL to tell us why they have not given us the prize money, we won the league on broad daylight in Machakos and were presented with the trophy and medals but where is the prize money?” Aduda continued.

“The problems we are having in Kenyan football might take time to be solved, we need new blood injected into the management of the game and I want to ask the stakeholders to take note of what we are seeing now, nothing is working.”

When reached for comment KPL CEO Jack Oguda insisted they are yet to secure a new trophy because they don’t have a sponsor.

“We will get a trophy immediately. We have a new sponsor in place,” Oguda told Goal.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) is set to continue on Saturday with Gor Mahia playing newcomers Wazito FC at Machakos Stadium.