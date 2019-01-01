Gor Mahia to get alternative venue for Caf match as Kasarani is booked

K'Ogalo managed to pull a 1-0 win against Petro Atletico in the final Group D match to book a historic quarters slot

FC will have to get a new venue for their Caf Confederation Cup match against RS Berkane.

The Kenyan champions are set to host the Moroccan side on April 7 but it has now emerged that the Kasarani Stadium will not be accessible as it will be hosting an Expo event to be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 3.

“We don’t have a choice as the Expo people booked the venue way in January for the occasion. Gor Mahia will have to get an alternative as the Expo will run from April 3 to 7,” Sports CEO Pius Meto told Goal.

The only option for Gor Mahia is to use the Machakos Stadium. Last season, Gor Mahia played in Machakos during the Caf competition against Esperance of and SuperSport United of .

Gor Mahia will face the Moroccan side minus four of their key players – Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Shafik Batambuze, Jacques Tuyisenge while head coach Hassan Oktay will also watch from the stands.