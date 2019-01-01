Gor Mahia to face Sudan's Al-Hilal in friendly match

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will travel to Sudan for a friendly encounter to prepare for their continental obligations

will take on Sudanese side Al-Hilal Club on a friendly match on August 2.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will travel a day before the scheduled date for the friendly tie, as the two sides prepare to take part in the Caf .

The match was initially set to be played in Nairobi before the latest twist, which saw Gor Mahia travelling north to honour the tie.

"The team will be travelling to Sudan on August 1 to play a friendly match against Al-Hilal Club on Friday [August 2]," Gor Mahia posted on their Facebook page.

Gor Mahia will be without their head coach Hassan Oktay, who travelled back to to sort out reported family issues.

Oktay came from his pre-season holiday before the Cecafa Kagame Cup competition in Rwanda in July and guided the team into the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Zambia's Green Eagles.

Harun Shakava, who was also the club's captain in the inter-club competition in Rwanda, has also left to join FAZ Super League side Nkana FC.

Defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Kenneth Muguna and striker Nicholas Kipkirui are also set to miss the match as they are in the Harambee Stars training camp ahead of Sunday's Chan match against .

The Kenyan champions will face their Burundian counterparts Ag Noir CS in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, while Al-Hilal will be up against Rwandan champions Rayon Sports.

The Green Army were eliminated by 's Lobi Star in the previous Champions League season.