Gor Mahia to face four former league champions in five 2020/21 opening fixtures

The ties will be a big test not only for the new coach but also for K’Ogalo who are looking to win the title for the fifth straight time

Kenyan Premier League champions will have quite a task in their quest to defend the title considering their first five 2020/21 fixtures.

The giants have been handed – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons – as the first opponents for the new season away from home.

It will be the second straight time the Brewers and K’Ogalo have been scheduled in a season-opening fixture as they had met in the 2019/20 season, when Gor Mahia mounted a comeback to stun Tusker 5-2 in Kisumu.

The Gor Mahia-Tusker tie is one of the matches that have been scheduled to take place on the season-opening day on November 20.

The second match for Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves' side will be against the 2010 league champions on November 28.

For their third match, Gor Mahia will entertain the 2008 Kenyan Premier League winners on December 4.

The Green Army will then host another former league champions in what will be their second home match on December 9.

On December 13, the record league champions will travel to face debutants Bidco United in a game that will be expected to start at 16:15.

Gor Mahia’s fixtures are expected to be subjected to further amendments as they will also take part in the Caf tournament which will kick off later in the year.

The 19-time league winners have been training in Nairobi in the last couple of weeks in preparation, especially for the continental competition.

They are now under a new coach – Goncalves, who previously was in charge of Rayon Sports – after Steven Polack took holiday and later confirmed his resignation after a season with the club.

The first five fixtures will play a great role in telling whether Gor Mahia are ready to win the league title for the fifth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Kakamega - who had a rather good run before the FKF cancelled the competition in May - will open their campaign with a game against Mathare United. The match will be played on November 21.

They will then host Sofapaka on November 29 before playing their second away game against on December 4.

On December 9, the Kakamega club will face debutants Nairobi City Stars before a fifth tie against Ulinzi Stars on December 9, probably at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.