Gor Mahia to face Cameroonian side New Stars in Caf Confederation Cup playoff

Gor Mahia climbed down to the lower tier competition after falling to another West African side-Lobi Stars of Nigeria In Caf Champions League

Gor Mahia will stars at home against Cameroonian side News Stars de Duala in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia climbed down to the second tier competition after they fell to another West African side-Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Caf Champions League.

The record Kenyan champions, who were knocked out on the away goal rule, will once again start at home when they host the Cameroonian side on January 11, 2019. Gor Mahia was among the seeded team in the draw held on Friday.

Article continues below

K’Ogalo will then face off with New Star FC at the 30,000 capacity Stade de la Reunification stadium in the return leg with the aggregate winner moving to the group stages.