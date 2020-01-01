Gor Mahia to engage Gilgil Combined, Naivasha Sub-County for friendlies

The assignments will be the first for the local heavyweights preparing for the new season and Caf Champions League

Kenyan Premier League champions have lined up two friendly matches on Saturday, October 24.

The two matches will be played in Nakuru County, with K’Ogalo facing Gilgil Combined at 10:00, before another encounter against Naivasha Sub-County at 16:00 at Marula Estate Stadium.

The matches will be the first for Gor Mahia in the ongoing pre-season preparations and they are expected to give the new coach - Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves - a real picture of the team in as far as readiness is concerned.

More teams

The record league champions have been training along Kiambu Road, for almost a month now since they were allowed to by the government. Gor Mahia are preparing for the Caf engagement as well as for the title defence in the upcoming season that will start on November 20.

The Green Army will open the new season with a game against .

Team Manager Jolawi Abondo said the training sessions have been running in a good way and has revealed the exact reasons for planning for the low-profile friendlies.

“We have been training well and so far so good,” Abondo told the club’s website.

“The two friendly matches we have in Naivasha tomorrow [Saturday] are part of our pre-season preparation and we will have a number as we aim to have a solid team that is well prepared for the new season.”

Obondo’s sentiments echoed captain Kenneth Muguna's earlier statement.

“We are focused on being ready before the league resumes because I know once we are physically and mentally ready, we can tackle any team on earth,” the midfielder said.

“We are going to try and win all our matches because we know by doing so, we stand a chance of winning trophies at the end of the season.

“The team is fine so far, we are creating a bond that will make us operate together as a team; the aim is, to find a working formula.”

Gor Mahia’s arch-rivals AFC are in Iten, Elgeiyo-Marakwet County for a 10-day pre-season training camp. Ingwe have already played in one friendly match against the National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC where they lost 1-0 at Gusii Stadium.