Gor Mahia to discuss transfers after Cecafa Kagame Cup - Ngala

The deputy secretary-general admits Gor Mahia can still sign more players if need be in order to strengthen the team ahead of the new campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will decide whether to sign more players after the completion of the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

The team is currently taking part in the annual club Cup competition in Rwanda and has already advanced to the quarter-finals. The deputy secretary-general Ronald Ngala has stated concrete decisions will be made once the team returns home.

"We have not made any decisions regarding the team, we wanted to give them ample time for the Cecafa competition. Whether we will bring on board more players or not I cannot tell, I can answer that after we have sat down and made a decision together," Ngala told Goal.

"We are committed, as usual, to ensure the team is of high quality and can compete on all levels. The league remains our priority as well as doing better in the continental assignments."

After winning their third league title in a row, Gor Mahia will aim at doing better in the Caf this season.

Last year, they reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals but were eliminated by RS Berkane of .