Gor Mahia to conduct elections through electronic voting owing to Covid-19

have revealed the forthcoming elections will be conducted through the electronic voting method owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants confirmed they had picked August 8 as the new date to conduct the exercise and elect new officials to run the club for the next four years.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has now confirmed the exercise will be conducted through electronic voting if the pandemic will not be contained by then and only registered members will be allowed to cast their votes.

“We will be having our club elections on August 8 and in view of the biting Covid-19 pandemic, an electronic method of voting will be used, and only registered members will vote,” Rachier told the club’s official website.

“We advise fans to register as members in order to participate in such a process.”

Rachier conceded they are in office illegally since their four-year mandate as already expired and clarified that only four officials will be elected to serve the club, unlike the outgoing regime which had 11 elective posts.

“It is only proper to conduct an election as indicated in the club’s constitution and that is after four years,” Rachier continued. “We will soon put up a board to oversee the exercise and we will give more direction to those wishing to vie for any post but only four posts will be available – chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general, and treasurer,” Rachier continued.

Rachier is yet to confirm whether he will be seeking another term to lead the giants though in a recent interview with Goal, he revealed his intentions to hand over the mantle to another person but after steadying the ship.

“It is quite true that last year on several occasions, not just once I indicated I will hand over the leadership mantle of Gor Mahia to another chairman in an election that would have been held sometime early this year,” Rachier told Goal.

“But what then has transpired is that our boat has been locked, I have been the captain of the boat and the boat has been rocked, first by the departure of the sponsor and now the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason, I have decided as a captain you do not let the boat sink when you are kind of directing it.

“We are going to look at different aspects here and there and when the boat is stabilised I will still carry out my intention, that is to leave, and that is my position, that I am still running Gor and will run it to a point I think it has been steadied because if I leave it now, in the situation it is, I will be accused of neglect.”

In order to be eligible to vote, members must pay Sh1,200.