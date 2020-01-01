Gor Mahia to approach Sports Ministry for approval to start training

The Kenyan champions have revealed they will write to the authorities to be allowed to resume training ahead of their Caf tourney

have revealed they will write to the Ministry of Sports to be handed a special permit which will allow them to start training.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will represent the country in the Caf and will have to start training in earnest ahead of the competition.

However, their hopes of resuming training were dealt a major blow on Friday after the government, through the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed, confirmed only non-contact sport will be allowed to resume after months of suspension owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but in a phased manner.

“All contact sports [including football] will remain banned until further notice,” Mohamed said on Friday while issuing the final guidelines to sport's resumption. “However, all non-contact sports will reopen in a phased manner.”

Even though Caf is yet to confirm when the fixtures will be released, Gor Mahia have revealed they will seek the government’s audience to start training so they are in shape for the competition.

“We are participating in a tough continental assignment against teams which have already hit the ground running and that is why we have to seek for clearance from the two ministries,” Ochola is quoted by Daily Nation.

“We have been training in groups but now we have to assemble our squad and train vigorously.

"However, that is subject to clearance from the Ministry of Health and we are sure, we shall adhere to the protocols. Our main aim this season is to excel in the continental tournament and that is why our preparation is key.”

The move by the government forced the resumption of KPL, which is was pencilled to kick-off on October 23, to take a break and it is not clear when action will resume.

The Kenyan top-flight was ended prematurely in mid-March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

The Football Federation (FKF), who took the decision to end the league, then went ahead to declare Gor Mahia as champions, since they were sitting at the top of the table with 54 points.

The federation also moved to promote Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United to the top-tier.