Gor Mahia: The transfer door is closed for winger Innocent Wafula

Goal understands that the contract between the club and the Ugandan player ends on January 4, 2019

Gor Mahia have denied reports of Innocent Wafula making a comeback to the club.

Goal understands that the contract between the club and the Ugandan player ends on January 4, 2019, and some stake holders have indicated that the club is considering renewing his contract. Club's Team Manager Jolawi Abondo has told Goal that is not the case.

Article continues below

“Chances of us extending his contract are minimal; he has never been with us of late and as far as we are concerned he is not part of the plans. The coach has never seen him play or train and no contact has been made. We are not extending his contract.

“The only player, who might be joining us is Dennis Oliech, he has been training with us and the coach is impressed with him,” Abondo told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia have lost two of their three opening league matches this season.