Gor Mahia tested for Covid-19 as FKF Premier League nears return

The Kenyan champions led a number of clubs in the mandatory exercise as they teams prepare to resume top-flight action

The Gor Mahia players were among those tested for Covid-19 as the Football Kenya Federation continued with their plans to resume Premier League matches on May 14.

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, the exercise to test all players and officials of the 18 clubs in the top-flight was a success as a number of them showed up in line with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports and Culture protocols.

Apart from Gor Mahia, other teams who had their players tested include Bidco United, Mathare United, KCB FC, Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers, and Kakamega Homeboyz, were the first to get tested at the Delmonte Grounds, Goan Institute, Ligi Ndogo grounds, Ruaraka grounds, Jamhuri grounds, and Bukhungu Stadium, respectively.

Western Stima, Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bandari FC, Tusker FC, Nzoia Sugar will be tested on Wednesday, at the Evangelic Harvest fellowship church, Ligi Ndogo grounds, GEMS Cambridge, Mbaraki grounds, Ruaraka grounds, and Sudi Stadium, respectively.

Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka, Wazito, and Vihiga United will close the Covid-19 testing exercise on Thursday at the Eastleigh High School (Sofapaka), Marist College (Wazito), Senede High School (Vihiga).

“We are very happy the exercise took off without any hitch and we are looking forward to completing it as scheduled so that we can have action back on Saturday,” Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

On Monday, the FKF confirmed in a statement signed by Otieno that they have postponed the date to resume league action from May 12 but made it clear it will start after all players and officials from the 18 clubs in the league have been tested for Covid-19.

“Reference is made to the national presidential address made on May 1, 2021, allowing the resumption of sporting activities,” read the statement from Otieno, sent to all the clubs in the league.

“In this regard and in consultation with the Ministry of Sports, we wish to inform you FKF plans to kick off the Premier League on May 14, 2021, under strict observance of existing government Covid-19 protocols and the FKF/Caf Covid-19 competition protocols.

“Consequently, we wish to inform you that in accordance with the Ministry of Health and FKF Covid-19 protocols, all Premier League clubs must be tested for Covid-19 before the aforementioned planned league kick-off date.”

The decision to change the date affected fixtures involving Gor Mahia and Wazito, who will now have to play on Sunday.

Gor Mahia will take on Nairobi City Stars while Wazito will come up against Sofapaka.