Gor Mahia terminate Dennis Oliech's contract

The club has revealed numerous reasons as to why they have decided to end their association with the Kenyan forward

have terminated the contract of striker Dennis Oliech on the grounds of alleged misconduct.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have also cited Oliech's performances as one of the reasons why they have decided to end their association with the former international.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Clause 6 of your Player Agreement Contract entered into with Gor Mahia Football Club we hereby write to advise you we have terminated your contract with immediate effect on grounds of Just Cause as also stipulated in Fifa Article 14 Regulations of the Statues and Transfer of Players," Gor Mahia's statement on their website read.

The club further claims their effort to reach the player was unsuccessful, thus they were writing to Oliech informing him of the next step to end his contract.

"The grounds supporting the just cause are: You are and have been guilty of serious misconduct and continued poor performance on the field of play especially you have without reason therefore and without prior permission from the head coach, the team manager or any other duly authorized club official absented yourself on numerous diverse days from training thereby denying the club the opportunity to field you as a striker," the statement added.

Gor Mahia further added, Oliech's alleged move to seek election as Kibra Member of Parliament paints the image of the club badly.

Article continues below

"You have offered yourself as a candidate for popular political elections, a move likely to portray the club in a bad light, cause disaffection among club’s supporters and fans, a step is inconsistent with and inimical to your standing as the club’s football player," Gor Mahia continued.

"Further, you have posted a photograph of yourself in the social media donning the clubs jersey indicating your political intentions."

Oliech has been out of action since last season because he is suffering from an elbow injury.