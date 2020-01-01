Gor Mahia target Ulimwengu feuds with agent over preference to join AFC Leopards

The 21-year-old has attracted a interest from K’Ogalo but it has now emerged he wants to join their arch-rivals Ingwe instead

's Burundian target Jules Ulimwengu is interested to join Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC instead.

Gor Mahia had been reported as his possible destination over the past few weeks, but Goal can report the Burundian and his agent are in a tight situation as the player himself wants to join AFC Leopards.

According to a source, the 21-year-old wants to sign for AFC Leopards – Gor Mahia’s traditional arch-rivals – while the agent wants him to ink a deal with K’Ogalo.

Ulimwengu has been a long-term target for Gor Mahia and the latest development might even see them lose the youngster to AFC Leopards should he have his way.

After signing Tito Okello, Gor Mahia are understood to be in the market for another forward, and before the development pitting Ulimwengu and his agent, they were sure the Burundian was all but set to join them.

“Ulimwengu wants a move to AFC Leopards whereas the agent prefers that he signs for Gor Mahia. That is the situation of the development so far,” an unnamed source told Goal.

The controversy pitting the player and the agent against each other could possibly end up seeing Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards engage in a transfer tussle.

In the recent past, Ingwe’s Austin Odhiambo was reported to be on his way to Gor Mahia but the 1998 league winners insisted the youngster had a three-year contract that also barred him from joining a local club.

In the last transfer window, there was a controversy between Gor Mahia and their Mashemeji rivals over the signing of John Makwatta. K’Ogalo had offered Makwatta a sign-on fee of KSh1 million before the former signed the AFC Leopards contract instead.

The former Buildcon star scored 13 goals before he left after a half-a-season for Zesco United.

AFC Leopards are yet to confirm any new signing but they have entered with Kakamega forward Peter Thiong’o into a pre-contract arrangement. The move also created friction between Ingwe and the Kakamega Homeboyz chair Cleophas Shimanyula, who protested the Thiong’o agreement.

On the other end, Gor Mahia have been rather busy as they have signed Levis Opiyo, Okello, John Macharia, Sydney Ochieng and Andrew Juma.

Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor and Malawian star Andrew Numero have also been linked with the 18-time KPL champions.