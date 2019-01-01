Gor Mahia target Dennis Oliech to become the highest paid player in KPL

Kenya’s all-time goal scorer is expected to be officially unveiled on January 9 in Kisumu

Striker Dennis Oliech could become the highest paid player in the Kenyan Premier League.

Oliech has reportedly agreed a lucrative Sh350,000 a month salary for his one and half year deal with Gor Mahia. With that, the former Auxerre striker is set to become the highest earner in the domestic league.

According to The Standard Newspaper, Oliech will also earn Sh3.5million sign-on fee to be paid in two installments.

“I have trained twice with Gor Mahia and it turned out perfectly. I am happy that the coach has agreed to sign me and I promise to give him my best.”

Oliech is said to have agreed personal terms with the KPL champions after two days of trials this week as he eagerly awaits his second return to the KPL.

