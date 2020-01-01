Gor Mahia sweat no more: Posta Rangers allow Omollo to coach against APR

Mailmen chairman John Tonui insists his charges will not be affected against AFC Leopards in the absence of the head coach

Posta have finally agreed to let their coach Sammy Omollo, who is commonly referred to as Pamzo, coach in their forthcoming Caf game against APR Rwanda.

Initially, had categorically stated their head coach is still contracted to the club and has not signed for any other team.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) banned K’Ogalo’s current coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves from stepping on the touchline during their preliminary round fixture against APR of Rwanda for allegedly not having Caf ‘A’ coaching qualification papers and the Kenyan champions turned to the Mailmen for help.

"We have reached an agreement to let Omollo be on the touchline coaching Gor Mahia against APR Rwanda," John Tonui who is Posta Rangers' chairman told Goal on Monday.

"Our decision was guided by the fact that Gor Mahia are going to represent the country and as our brothers' keepers we offered help. They requested us to let Omollo guide the team and we understood them.

"He will be back with Rangers once his assignment is done; it is just for the two legs."

The Mailmen will be on the pitch this Saturday, playing AFC in their first Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game at Nyayo Stadium.

"We are confident with the team Omollo has left behind to help our team against Leopards," Tonui added

"He has been with the team in the entire pre-season and lest we forget, he guided them to successful friendly matches against Nairobi City Stars and Gor Mahia respectively [the matches Posta Rangers won 1-0].

"By Rangers letting the coach help a brother does not mean there is a gap, we have a strong and able team to ensure we perform well in the league."

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed the former defender had joined on a temporary basis as the club settles the problem with their full-time coach.

"We have settled on Sammy Omollo to be the stand-in coach for the team in Rwanda as we try to sort out the current coach’s issue with Caf," stated Rachier.

"That means [Omollo] will lead the technical bench as Robertinho is not allowed to be on the touchline until the issue is sorted."

The Kenyan champions will leave the country later in the week for Rwanda to play the hosts in Kigali, with the aggregate winner advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Gor Mahia have never reached the Caf Champions League group stage.