Gor Mahia suffering because of problems created by FKF – Aduda

The K’Ogalo official puts blame on the local federation for the financial problems they are facing after being fined Ksh4 million

FKF Premier League giants Gor Mahia have blamed their current financial woes on Football Kenya Federation.

According to club official Omondi Aduda, the outgoing champions are not able to pay their players because the federation under Nick Mwendwa imposed a fine on the club after they and AFC Leopards did not play the Mashemeji Derby.

What did Aduda say?

“We are suffering financially because of the federation and it is a shame a body that is supposed to help clubs and players, they are now fighting us and doing the opposite of what they are supposed to do,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We don’t have money to pay our players because they have refused to give us grants, what they gave us was half amount and they took half of it [so as to clear the fine they imposed on us], it is really unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this situation.

“A number of players are not happy with the situation at the club and they have asked to leave if we cannot pay them, and we can only pay them if FKF gives us what belongs to us, they [FKF] are now hiding behind the fine and leaving players and clubs suffering.”

A month ago, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards were both handed a combined fine of Ksh10 million – Gor (Ksh4 million) and AFC (Ksh6 million) – for skipping the Mashemeji derby as they demanded their grants from the federation.

Apart from the club, FKF also moved to suspend Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards chairmen Ambrose Rachier and Dan Shikanda indefinitely saying they had put the game of football into disrepute.

“Why should a federation which is supposed to assist clubs financially move to fine the same clubs? Aduda asked.

“So if the federation decides to fine the clubs, where will the same clubs run to for protection?

Article continues below

“We cannot continue like this, and to be honest our camp is in shambles, we cannot continue to beg the federation for what belongs to us, they should honour their part and stop intimidating clubs, we know they have their own plans, [maybe to finish Gor and AFC], but it will not happen.”

Already two players – Tito Okello and Clifton Miheso – have threatened to walk out of the team if they don’t receive their accrued salary at the end of the season on August 22.

Further FKF Premier League reading