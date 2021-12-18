Gor Mahia suffer first season loss away to Kakamega Homeboyz in FKF PL

Kakamega Homeboyz defied the odds to come from a goal down and claim a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

K'Ogalo had come into the match as favourites having lost just one game in the past 13 meetings with the Kakamega-based charges.

It was expected to be a tough assignment since both teams, prior to the Saturday meeting, had collected 18 points from their initial eight matches played.

Both teams had managed five wins and three draws, but former champions Gor had scored 10 goals and conceded two as opposed to their opponents who had scored 11 as well and conceded five.

Peter Lwasa needed just three minutes to put K'Ogalo in front as Bernard Mwalala's charges took time to settle.

The goal was a wake-up call for the hosts, who did well to up their tempo. They won a penalty in the 18th minute and George Odiwuor stepped up to restore parity.

In the 54th minute, the hosts took the lead for the first time when Stephen Opoku beat Gad Mathew in the Gor Mahia goal; that happened to be the winning strike.

It was the first loss K'Ogalo have suffered this season and the first time to concede two goals as well. Homeboyz are now second on 21 points, as their opponents drop to third with three less.

Meanwhile, in Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars claimed maximum points after defeating visitors Vihiga Bullets 2-0.

Stars took a lead in the fifth minute through Oscar Wamalwa. The Soldiers dominated the proceedings, pushing forward with every opportunity they got.

When it seemed they will go to the break with a slim advantage, former AFC Leopards midfielder Bernard Ongoma then struck in the 40th minute.

After an impressive goalless draw last weekend with Tusker FC, Sofapaka had to come from a goal down to settle for a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers at Wundanyi Stadium.

Brian Marita scored for the Mailmen in the 34th minute to hand the Stanley Okumbi a first-half lead. With six minutes to go, Hansel Ochieng' equalized for the hosts to set up a tense finale but it ended even.