Gor Mahia strip Shakava of captaincy and promote Otieno

Gor Mahia have confirmed Philemon Otieno as their new captain fueling reports Haron Shakava might be on his way out.

The latter took over the reins from Kenneth Muguna who was out of favour with management before eventually sealing a move to Tanzania Mainland League side Azam FC.

The Harambee Stars defender has been serving as an assistant for close to four years.

What did the club say?

"Philemon Otieno to be our new captain moving forward; he will be assisted by Sammy Onyango," Gor Mahia confirmed the changes through their official social media platforms.

Philemon Otieno to be our new captain moving forward; he will be assisted by Sammy Onyango.

Long-serving goalkeeper at the club has also been promoted after the exit of ex-goalkeeping coach Jerim Onyango, "Boniface Oluoch will be our new goalkeeper trainer on an interim basis."

Boniface Oluoch will be our new goalkeeper trainer on interim basis.

The recent changes indicate Shakava might be heading to Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants Kenya Police.

Change of technical bench

Recently, the club also confirmed the exit of Mark Harrison and the entire technical bench owing to what the club termed as a series of poor results. After announcing Paul Nkata will take over on an interim basis, the club made a U-turn on Tuesday, confirming Andreas Spier as the new coach assisted by Michael Nam.

Why a sudden change of mind? A source within the club has confirmed to GOAL the reason by stating: "We had appointed Nkata for the remainder of the season but our fans were not happy with the appointment because of the way he left the country.

"You know Nkata left his last work station at Kakamega Homeboyz because he was accused of allegedly fixing matches in the top-flight and his appointment was not received well with some of our fans.

"They felt we had erred and it was not in order to give him the job while he was yet to be cleared over the accusations.

"It is the main reason why we beat a hasty turn and went for Spier. We all know Andreas [Spier], he has been in Kenya before as the Technical Director of the national teams and so it was not difficult for us to give him the job."

Previously he had worked in Rwanda as coach of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) as well as coach of the Rwandan national women’s football team.

Spier could be in charge of K’Ogalo when they take on Posta Rangers on Sunday.