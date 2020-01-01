Gor Mahia strikers must 'do their job properly and start scoring goals' – Polack

The British coach urges his strikers to rediscover their scoring boots as the Kenyan league enters a crucial stage

coach Steven Polack has challenged his strikers to start scoring goals as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title race enters a crucial stage.

The Kenyan champions are keen to defend the title they have won three times in a row but have struggled in recent weeks, posting mixed results.

K’Ogalo lost 3-1 against and claimed a 1-1 draw against , while needing a late winner against a resilient Division One side Naivas FC in the Round of 32 of the FKF .

The British coach has now urged his strikers to finish off the many chances they create so as to avoid tense moments during matches.

“My strikers have not been clinical in front of goal and it is something I want them to improve on,” Polack told Goal.

“The league is now at a very crucial stage and we must be ready to score goals because they will help us at the end, I am not being critical to my strikers, no, I am just trying to push them to do the job properly.

“We have been scoring goals but most of them have either come from individual brilliance or teamwork and is the reason I want my strikers to take responsibility and start scoring goals.”

On playing against Zoo FC on Sunday, Polack told Goal: “As always we know every team playing against us will fight to give their best and we are prepared for that.

“I know [Zoo] have a good team but our main focus is to win the match and make sure we remain at the summit. The league is a marathon and we don’t want to lose focus now, we need all the players to focus and give us the result we need.”

Against Zoo, Gor Mahia will miss the services of experienced defender Joash Onyango, who is serving a two-match ban after being sent off against Western Stima.

K’Ogalo are sitting at the top on 45 points, four more than in second and third-placed Tusker and Kakamega .