Gor Mahia striker Yikpe aims to win the Golden Boot in Kenya

The Ivorian is aiming at finishing as the top goalscorer in the league this season

striker Yikpe Gnamien is targeting the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot.

The striker joined the 18-time league champions a couple of months ago but made his debut just last month. The Ivorian has already scored four goals for K'Ogalo in all competitions, with three being in the top tier.

His two goals against AFC in the Mashemeji derby last weekend helped the defending champion to a 4-1 win and the towering striker is not leaving it there.

"It is my debut season but I want to try and go all the way to winning the Golden Boot," Yikpe told Goal.

"This is going to be a tough race, I understand scoring against teams is not easy, but with the help of my teammates, it is possible. It is my target this season; I believe it is achievable but fitness comes first. If I stay fit all season and get involved more often I will for sure score."

Article continues below

The West Africa import is however focused on helping Gor Mahia win the league this season.

"Our main objective is to win the league this season, and I want to help the team achieve it. Collective responsibility comes first, we want to win together as a team," Yikpe concluded.

The next league assignment for K'Ogalo will be against Kakamega .