Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge: I have not signed for Petro Atletico

The Rwandan striker, however, admits to Goal that he will sign for the Angolan side before the new season kicks off

striker Jacques Tuyisenge says he has not completed his move to Angolan side Petro Atletico.

Goal revealed last month that K’Ogalo has agreed to sell the player to the West African side, and a move was imminent.

In his exclusive interview from his home country, the Rwandan captain admitted that he was still keen on the move but due process has to be followed.

“I have not completed the move yet but sooner or later it will happen, it is a process and everything has to be followed to the latter,” Tuyisenge told Goal.

“It is a move that will give me another challenge, and I am ready for that. Petro Atletico is a good team that is always competitive like Gor Mahia, and I will have to work harder in order to get a chance to play regularly.”

Tuyisenge had a tough time last season with injuries, but still managed to score seven goals in the league.

His four goals in the Caf Confederation Cup helped the Kenyan champions to the quarter-finals of competition.