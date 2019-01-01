Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge: I am not signing for AS Vita Club

Rwandan striker rubbishes reports linking him with a move to DR Congo giants AS Vita Club and commits his future to K'Ogalo

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge has committed his future to Gor Mahia.

Tuyisenge moved to Gor Mahia in February, 2016, after captaining Amavubi to quarter-finals of the fourth African Nations Championship (Chan) finals tournament, which was staged in Rwanda.

But in recent weeks, reports have linked the player with a move to AS Vita of DR Congo, a transfer that Tuyisenge has dismissed saying he is committed to the Kenyan champions.

“I have no idea where the rumours are originating from, but it is not true. I have a contract with Gor Mahia and I intend to honour it.”

Since crossing to the Kenyan giants from Police FC, the 27-year old has gone on to score more than 50 goals for the K’ Ogalo side, becoming one of the club’s all-time scorers and arguably the most consistent and most influential player in Kenya Premier League.

Tuyisenge will once again be required to guide K’Ogalo in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they have been pooled in Group D of the group stages alongside Egyptian giants Zamalek FC alongside NA Hussein from Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola.

Gor Mahia under coach Hassan Oktay, will host five-time African champions Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3, before visiting Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see K'Ogalo welcome home Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African country to play the side in the return leg on March 3.

The Kenyan champions will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarters, whose draw will be held on March 20.