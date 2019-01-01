Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge doubtful for the next two KPL matches

The Rwandan star scored in Sunday's 2-0 win against Sofapaka but aggravated his injury and could be sidelined for a few weeks

striker Jacques Tuyisenge is unlikely to feature in the next two Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

The Rwandan star scored the second goal as Gor Mahia roared to a 2-0 win over in a top-of-the-table KPL clash played on Sunday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The win enabled K’Ogalo to increase their tally of points to 66, 10 more than second-placed Batoto ba Mungu.

However, K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay has confirmed to Goal that Tuyisenge aggravated the injury he was carrying going into the match and could miss a couple of fixtures before the season comes to a close.

“Tuyisenge was half injured when he started against Sofapaka but the injury got worse after the game. We are monitoring him and I have a feeling that he will miss a few matches,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

After playing against on Wednesday, Gor Mahia will then host bitter rivals AFC in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday.