Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge: AFC Leopards continue to improve

Nicholas Kipkirui and Tuyisenge scored as Gor Mahia edged closer to a third successive KPL title

forward Jacques Tuyisenge claims that the AFC side the Kenyan Premier League ( ) leaders faced on Sunday was one ready to challenge for honours.

The Rwandan striker, who scored the winning goal for K'Ogalo in Kasarani at the weekend, said that Ingwe looked a different team altogether from the ones he faced in recent Mashemeji derbies.



Leopards last won the Nairobi derby in March 2016 when they claimed a 1-0 win away from home, but despite going down 3-1 on Sunday, Tuyisenge was impressed with his opponents on the day.

"Since my first match against AFC Leopards, I can say that they have improved and they really played well. At half time we were just leading by a goal and that kind of a lead has no security in football. It forced us to come with more urgency of adding the second goal after the break," Tuyisenge told the media.

"We knew that if we would have lost against AFC Leopards, then we would have jeopardised our chances of winning the title.

"The match was very important and as you know a derby is a derby and when you win it you feel happy.

"I also have to appreciate our fans who turned in their numbers to come and support us. Their encouragement from the stands will always energize one and as a player, you feel that urge to fight even more.

Should the Green Army beat on Wednesday, they will be crowned winners of KPL title for a record 18th time.

"We must take Vihiga United serious to avoid losing as we did against . We will be putting ourselves under more pressure if we fail to win that match. And if we manage victory we know we will be the champions once more," he added.

Tuyisenge has scored seven goals thus in the current KPL season to date.