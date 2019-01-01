Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech's poor conduct reached a new level - Aduda

The K’Ogalo official talks to Goal about the club's reason to terminate the contract of the former Harambee Stars striker

have stated the decision to terminate the contract of striker Dennis Oliech was the best for the club and the player.

The Kenyan champions confirmed on Tuesday they had ended the contract of the veteran player on the grounds of alleged misconduct.

K’Ogalo also cited Oliech's performances as one of the reasons why they decided to end their association with the former Harambee Stars captain.

Speaking to Goal on the decision, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda said: “It was the best way to part ways. We had no other option because his conduct in recent weeks had reached another level.

“The coach [Steven Polack] was also not happy with the player. He had never seen the striker since he penned a contract to coach Gor Mahia, so you can imagine if Oliech was a Gor Mahia player or not.

“[Oliech] openly absconded duty and never answered phone calls from the club chairman, not even the team manager. He never came for training but always wanted to be paid, so why do you pay someone who is not in any way helping the club?”

Aduda added, “Almost every official in Gor Mahia has taken time to try and talk to the player, on the importance of coming to training.

“Before we signed the new strikers from and , Oliech was our key striker alongside Nicholas Kipkirui. He should have been leading by example but he instead, opted to go the other way.

“If you ask me, the best way was to terminate his contract and we have decided the same. Any team in the world could have done exactly what we have done. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Oliech joined Gor Mahia at the start of the second leg last season and went on to score five goals for the side.

However, he missed the last six matches of the season after sustaining a hand injury against .