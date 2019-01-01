Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech to miss Caf Confederation Cup match against New Star

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for the Kenyan champions in a 1-1 draw against Mathare United

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech will not be eligible to face New Star from Cameroon on Sunday.

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for the Kenyan champions in a 1-1 draw against Mathare United on Sunday after coming on as a second half substitute.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed that the player will not be ready to face the visiting Cameroonian side in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We are yet to register the player with Caf and you know this is always done online. I am waiting for the portal to be opened before we register Dennis Oliech but for now he will not be available for the match against New Star on Sunday,” Aduda told Goal.com.

A section of club fans was not impressed with the player after coming on in the 66th minute but coach Oktay is adamant that Oliech will be the player to watch once he regains his fitness. “He (Oliech) was impressive after coming on and he needs more time to regain his fitness.

“Dennis is a very good striker, a top striker in that matter. We are working round the clock to improve his match fitness level and after that you will see what kind of a player he is. I know he will help this club a great deal.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row after losing to Nigerian side Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.