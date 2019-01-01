Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech ruled out for the rest of the season

The season is now over for 'The Menace' after the injury he suffered in Kisumu on Sunday

striker Dennis Oliech will not play again this season after he suffered an injury on Sunday.

The former Harambee Stars captain was rushed to hospital in the second half of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against after he collided with a defender as they tussled for an aerial ball.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has now confirmed to Goal that Oliech picked up a stable fracture on the left wrist and will miss the remaining seven matches of the season.

“It was not a good injury and from where I was standing I knew that the injury was not going to be good news for us. He injured his left hand and will not be able to play for at least after six weeks,” Oktay told Goal.

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia at the start of the second half of the season.

His injury will now leave Gor Mahia with at least four fit strikers – Francis Mustafa, Errisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Jacques Tuyisenge.

K’Ogalo are yet to win in their last two matches – managing a 3-3 draw against before another 0-0 stalemate with Western Stima, a result that saw them remain at the summit, seven points clear of second-placed .

The Kenyan champions will next face Sugar on Wednesday.